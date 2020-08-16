iRobot's high-end Roomba i7+ vacuum is back down to its lowest price

Buy Roomba S9+ at Wellbots - $999

The Roomba i7+ is one of the higher-end devices you can buy from iRobot as it comes with the actual robot vacuum and a Clean Base, which is a garbage can of sorts that holds dirt and debris. After the robot vacuum completes a cleaning job, it will automatically return to its home base and empty its bin into the Clean Base. It can store up to 30 bins worth of dirt, meaning you only have to change the bag every so often — that’s more convenient that emptying the vacuum’s bin yourself after every cleaning.

We reviewed the Roomba i7+ when it came out in 2018 and gave it a score of 87. The Clean Base is quite handy and the robot vacuum does exactly what it’s supposed to do. Roomba knows how to make solid cleaning machines and the i7+ is both quieter and more powerful than the models that came before it. It also includes iRobot’s mapping technology, which allows it to create a digital blueprint of your home as it runs. You can then use that map to tell the vacuum to clean only a specific room in your home.

We had two big gripes with the i7+, though: you must buy proprietary bags for the Clean Base and it’s very expensive. It’s hard to get around the former, but Wellbots’ sale makes it much easier to recommend the i7+. It’s still more expensive than other robot vacuums, but it’s a good sale price for a vacuum that includes mapping and automatic bin cleaning.

Wellbots also has the Roomba S9+ on sale for $999 and it’s a bit different, and in some ways more powerful, than the i7+. It has a flattened side that makes its easier for it to clean corners and it has a high-efficiency filter that helps it better capture pet hair. It also has a feature that allows it to automatically adjust suction power depending on if it’s cleaning hard floors or carpets. Like the i7+, the S9+ comes with a Clean Base that can hold up to 30 bins worth of dirt and it uses iRobot’s mapping technology. The i7+ is more than enough for most people’s needs, but the S9+ could be a good option for those that are sticklers for cleaning up after their pets.

