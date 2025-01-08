Tonal 2 is now available for purchase

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Tonal, the company behind the smart home gym of the same name, is now launching the Tonal 2. This machine is an upgrade over its predecessor, which we tested some years ago. Two years ago, Tonal laid off 35 percent of its workforce, but the company seems to be doing much better now.

According to the company, Tonal 2 has improved hardware, including a better camera that uses AI to "analyze 500 data points per second" and an upgraded adaptive weight system. The latter can now let users lift up to 250 pounds. Tonal 2 also comes with new Aero HIIT workouts you can follow to combine cardio and strength training, something the first generation trainer doesn't offer. Additionally, Tonal 2 has a sleeker design and new look, thanks to an all-black appearance with chrome accents.

Like the original Tonal trainer following a few software updates, Tonal 2 knows when your muscles are fatiguing and will reduce the resistance. This adjustment lets you pump out a few more reps and ensure you reach muscle failure easier, increasing muscle gains as a result.

Tonal 2 is now available to purchase in all 50 states for $3,995. This price doesn't include a subscription, which costs $60 a month. The company will install the machine for you in your home when it arrives.