Long-awaited RTS 'Homeworld 3' is delayed until 2023

Homeworld 3 won't be coming out this year after all. Gearbox Publishing and developer Blackbird Interactive have delayed the sci-fi real-time strategy sequel until the first half of 2023, meaning it will arrive 20 years after Homeworld 2.

"Delivering Homeworld 3 at the highest quality is the top priority for Gearbox Publishing and Blackbird Interactive because we recognize the special place this series holds in the hearts of players," a statement posted on Twitter reads. "This passion from players fuels the work and the additional time will allow us to make good on our commitment to quality in a healthy and sustainable way for all those involved."

While the delay might come as a disappointment to fans, it seems the team is looking to avoid crunch (i.e. nudging developers to work long hours) by taking a few more months to polish the game to the expected level of quality. Blackbird took other steps to improve the work-life balance of its team members earlier this year when it permanently adopted a four-day work week .

You can expect to learn more about Homeworld 3 in the not-too-distant future. Gearbox and Blackbird have promised to show off "the deepest look yet" at the game during Gamescom in August.

Some members of the Blackbird team previously worked at Relic Entertainment, the studio behind the original Homeworld games. Rob Cunningham, a Relic co-founder and art director on the first two entries, is among them. Blackbird previously made Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak, a prequel to 1999's original Homeworld.