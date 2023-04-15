Sponsored Links

‘Horizon Burning Shores’ launch trailer teases the franchise’s biggest boss fight

The DLC arrives next week.
Aloy flies above a ruined tower on top of a Sunwing, a pterodactyl-like robot. Below the tower, there are palm trees, a sandy shore and tropical waters.
Guerrilla Games / Sony
Igor Bonifacic
Igor Bonifacic|@igorbonifacic|April 15, 2023 3:21 PM

Ahead of its April 19th release date, Sony and Guerrilla Games on Friday shared a new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. The DLC is set to tell the next chapter of Aloy’s story. The trailer offers a fresh look at the Burning Shores, a volcanic archipelago that was once home to Los Angeles. We also get a closer look at the Metal Devil boss fight that was teased at the end of the announcement trailer Sony and Guerrilla released last year.

That battle is one of the reasons Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores won’t be available on PlayStation 4, even though you can play the original game on Sony’s last generation console. “The cityscape ruins of LA and its surroundings are highly detailed and require a lot of processing power as well as fast streaming technology to run properly,” Horizon Forbidden West Game Director Mathijs de Jonge told the PlayStation Blog last month. He went on to add there’s “a particular battle scene that requires a LOT of memory and processing power.”

