Watch Blue Origin’s first crewed spaceflight at 9AM ET

Jeff Bezos is about to go to space, along with his brother Mark and the youngest and oldest people to venture above the Kármán line. Blue Origin's first passenger flight takes place today, and you'll be able to watch New Shepard's latest trip to space from the Texas desert as it happens.

Blue Origin owner and former Amazon CEO Bezos invited Wally Funk to join the mission. Funk is an 82-year-old aviation pioneer who was one of 13 women who trained for space missions as part of a program back in the 1960s. None of the Mercury 13 have ever made it to space until now.

The other passenger seat will be filled by 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, who is New Shepard's first paying customer. The person who won the $28 million auction for the fourth spot decided to take a trip on New Shepard at a later date due to "scheduling conflicts."

You can watch the flight live via the stream below. Liftoff is scheduled for 9AM ET and the flight should last for around 12 minutes.