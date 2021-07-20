Watch Blue Origin’s first crewed spaceflight at 9AM ET

Jeff Bezos and three other passengers are about to go to space on New Shepard.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|07.20.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
July 20th, 2021
In this article: news, tomorrow
A general view of the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket booster at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
Isaiah Downing / reuters

Jeff Bezos is about to go to space, along with his brother Mark and the youngest and oldest people to venture above the Kármán line. Blue Origin's first passenger flight takes place today, and you'll be able to watch New Shepard's latest trip to space from the Texas desert as it happens. 

Blue Origin owner and former Amazon CEO Bezos invited Wally Funk to join the mission. Funk is an 82-year-old aviation pioneer who was one of 13 women who trained for space missions as part of a program back in the 1960s. None of the Mercury 13 have ever made it to space until now. 

The other passenger seat will be filled by 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, who is New Shepard's first paying customer. The person who won the $28 million auction for the fourth spot decided to take a trip on New Shepard at a later date due to "scheduling conflicts." 

You can watch the flight live via the stream below. Liftoff is scheduled for 9AM ET and the flight should last for around 12 minutes.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget