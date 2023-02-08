Expect around 40 minutes of updates on games coming to Switch in the next few months.

Watch the first Nintendo Direct of 2023 here at 5PM ET Expect around 40 minutes of updates on games coming to Switch in the next few months.

Get ready, Nintendo fans: it’s almost time for the company’s first Direct of 2023 . The showcase will mostly focus on games coming to Switch in the first half of this year and it will run for around 49 minutes. The Nintendo Direct starts at 5PM ET and you can watch it below.

It’s not totally clear which games Nintendo plans to show off, but there are a few safe bets. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, one of the biggest games of the year, will arrive on May 12th — it would be a surprise if there isn’t at least a mention of it here. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is likely to make an appearance, since that's out in March . Super Nintendo World will open at Universal Studios Hollywood next week and The Super Mario Bros. Movie is fast approaching, so they'll likely pop up as well.

Everything else is largely a mystery, and that's part of the fun of a Nintendo Direct. Rumor has it that Nintendo will release the delayed Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp imminently and many folks are hoping for news on Metroid Prime 4 and Hollow Knight: Silksong . Luckily, we won't have to wait much longer to find out more about what Nintendo has in store for the next few months.