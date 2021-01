Capcom is about to show off some new gameplay footage for the latest installment of its venerated Resident Evil horror shooter franchise, “Resident Evil Village.” The online event includes a tour of the village, guided by Brittany “@blondenerd” Brombacher, as well as some as-of-yet unseen gameplay footage, and a few other surprises.

The event starts at 5PM ET (2PM PT) Thursday. Tune in to any of Capcom’s various social media accounts — Twitch, YT, Twitter, Facebook, or IG — to watch it live.