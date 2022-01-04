HP updates its EliteBook and ZBooks with new Intel chips

It’s CES, which means that HP is busting out a whole host of new laptops with upgraded internals to suit the new silicon coming from Intel. That includes a bunch of Elite-branded machines, including the Elite x360 1040 G9, EliteBook 1040 G9, EliteBook 800 G9 and EliteBook 600 series. All of them are getting 12th-generation Intel Core processors, a redesigned chassis, 16:10 display and optional 5G. Not to mention that HP is pledging that there is at least 30 percent post-consumer recycled plastic in the machine’s body. All of those machines are expected to arrive in March, with pricing to be announced closer to release.

HP

At the same time, the company is also updating the ZBook range with the new ZBook Firefly G9, available in both 14-and-16-inch versions. Both, HP says, will offer “professional level performance,” and a number of high-spec options including the new 12th-generation Intel Core processors. You can pair whatever silicon you choose with NVDIA’s T550 GPU and up to 64GB RAM, and it’s unmistakably a good-looking machine. This, too, will be available to buy in March, and HP is similarly remaining tight-lipped as to how much cash you’ll need to fork over in order to get one.

