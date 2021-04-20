HTC 'Vive Air' wireless headset leaks on design award site

It looks to be designed to capitalize on the popularity of VR fitness.
HTC's VIVE Air VR Headset leaks
HTC

HTC Vive is getting set to release a fitness-focused VR headset called the Vive Air, according to a leak from the World Design Guide awards. It looks to offer a lightweight, comfortable design with up to four tracking cameras — much like the Oculus Quest series, but with larger optics. 

According to the Design Guide description, the Vive Air is "specially designed for virtual fitness, optimized for high intensity with long use." To that end, it uses knitted materials inspired by running shoes that are breathable and quick-drying for better ventilation during heated exercise. It also features a quick-release design so you can easily pull off the soft components to wash them. 

HTC's VIVE Air VR Headset leaks
HTC

Training and active games like Beat Saber have been some of the biggest (and frankly, few) successes for VR. It's particularly compelling for boxing, dance and other fitness programs since it immerses you in a 3D environment where you can more easily see how to do moves. It also makes exercise more fun, adding measurable extra enjoyment compared to using music alone, according to one study

To that end, a dedicated VR fitness headset that's light, easy to wash and with better tracking capability makes a lot of sense. If HTC plans to release the device (which seems likely) it's not clear if it will introduce other fitness accessories as well. However, it's likely to reveal the new model and more details at ViveCon 2021 on May 11th and 12th of this year. 

HTC's VIVE Air VR Headset leaks
HTC

