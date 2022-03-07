Amazon knocks up to 38 percent off HyperX gaming accessories today

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You don’t have to spend thousands on a new system for a better gaming experience; sometimes all it takes is a few well-chosen accessories. HyperX is one of the companies we at Engadget often turn to when we need to make recommendations, and today you can save on a selection of headsets, keyboards and even a gaming-focused mic from the HP-owned brand.

Our own Jess Conditt really liked the QuadCast S enough to put it in last year’s game streaming guide, and right now you can save 25 percent at Amazon, a $40 discount. This colorful mic works with your PC (both Windows and macOS), PS4 and PS5. It’ll look great on your next livestream, but it will also sound great thanks to features like four selectable polar patterns — stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid and bidirectional. That means you can really tweak what audio you want it to pick up when you’re streaming on Twitch or YouTube.

HyperX’s headsets have always been standouts, and today you can save up to 38 percent on select models. That includes the wired Cloud Alpha S, a 7.1 surround-sound set that would normally run you $130 but right now you can snag for under $100 — it’s only $80 today, a great deal on a headset that also comes with a chat mixer.

If you’re looking for something with no wires, HyperX has multiple options for you as well. The best deal is probably the massive $60 savings on the CloudX Flight for Xbox, which has the chat mixer built right into the ear cups. It's normally $160, but today it's only $100 at Amazon. Meanwhile, PlayStation gamers can pick up the Cloud Flight instead for only $90 and still enjoy the benefits of super-soft padding and a classic design at a $50 discount.

If you're in the market for a new mechanical keyboard, the sale also includes the Hyper Alloy Origins keyboard for only $70. All of these discounts are part of a daily deal at Amazon, so don’t spend too long mulling it over — the sale ends tonight at 12am PT.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.