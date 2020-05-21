Latest in Gaming

Image credit: id Software

id Software is removing Doom Eternal's controversial PC anti-cheat system

The company just rolled it out, but player feedback compelled it to disable the feature.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
37m ago
Doom Eternal
id Software

id Sofware’s next Doom Eternal software update for PC will remove the Denuvo Anti-Cheat system it rolled out just a few days ago. The developer said in its announcement that player feedback “has made it clear that [it] must re-evaluate [its] approach to anti-cheat integration” despite its best intentions.

id explained that it introduced the anti-cheat system to protect multiplayer Battlemode gamers from cheaters and to prepare for the launch of its campaign and multiplayer mode called “Invasion.” Unfortunately, it didn’t sit well with players that the system runs on startup (like Valorant’s controversial anti-cheat driver) and even during single-player campaigns. The company also clarified that the anti-cheat system isn’t causing performance and stability issues like some people are saying.

While the next update will remove Doom Eternal’s anti-cheat system on PC, id still hasn’t given up on keeping cheaters out. It’s currently tweaking the game so that it would launch without the anti-cheat technology for single-player campaigns. The company said:

“As we examine any future of anti-cheat in DOOM Eternal, at a minimum we must consider giving campaign-only players the ability to play without anti-cheat software installed, as well as ensure the overall timing of any anti-cheat integration better aligns with player expectations around clear initiatives – like ranked or competitive play – where demand for anti-cheat is far greater.”

Id Software, Doom Eternal, news, gaming
