id Software is removing Doom Eternal's controversial PC anti-cheat system

id Sofware’s next Doom Eternal software update for PC will remove the Denuvo Anti-Cheat system it rolled out just a few days ago. The developer said in its announcement that player feedback “has made it clear that [it] must re-evaluate [its] approach to anti-cheat integration” despite its best intentions.

id explained that it introduced the anti-cheat system to protect multiplayer Battlemode gamers from cheaters and to prepare for the launch of its campaign and multiplayer mode called “Invasion.” Unfortunately, it didn’t sit well with players that the system runs on startup (like Valorant’s controversial anti-cheat driver) and even during single-player campaigns. The company also clarified that the anti-cheat system isn’t causing performance and stability issues like some people are saying.