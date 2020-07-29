Dolby and Avid make it easier for indie artists to use immersive Atmos tech

Music tracks encoded with Dolby’s immersive Atmos Music tech recently started appearing on Tidal and other streaming services, but most are from artists backed by major labels. Now, Dolby and Pro Tools developer Avid are making it easier for independent artists to encode and distribute Atmos Music. That makes it more likely you’ll get to hear next-level immersive audio from smaller artists on your streaming service of choice.
The idea is that artists can sign up to a plan from AvidPlay, Avid’s music distribution platform that allows artists to stream and sell music on most major streaming services. (That service costs $25 for an annual plan, so the price isn’t exorbitant.) You can then manage your distribution and share tracks with other artists using the Avid Link app.