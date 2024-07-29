Instagram creators can now make AI doppelgangers to chat with their followers

The next time you DM a creator on Instagram, you might get a reply from their AI. Meta is starting to roll out its AI Studio, a set of tools that will allow Instagram creators to make an AI persona that can answer questions and chat with their followers and fans on their behalf.

The company first introduced AI Studio at its Connect event last fall but it only recently began to test creator-made AIs with a handful of prominent Instagrammers. Now, Meta is making the tools available to more US-based creators and giving the rest of its users the chance to experiment with specialized AI “characters.”

According to Meta, the new creator AIs are meant to address a long-running issue for Instagram users with large followings: it can be nearly impossible for the service’s most popular users to keep up with the flood of messages they receive every day. Now, though, they’ll be able to make an AI that functions as “an extension of themselves,” says Connor Hayes, who is VP of Product for AI Studio at Meta.

“These creators can actually use the comments that they've made, the captions that they've made, the transcripts of the Reels that they've posted, as well as any custom instructions or links that they want to provide … so that the AI can answer on their behalf,” Hayes tells Engadget.

Mark Zuckerberg has suggested he has big ambitions for such chatbots. In a recent interview with Bloomberg he said he expects there will eventually be “hundreds of millions” of creator-made AIs on Meta’s apps. However, it’s unclear if Instagram users will be as interested in engaging with AI versions of their favorite creators. Meta previously experimented with AI chatbots that took on the personalities of celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Kendall Jenner, but those “characters” proved to be largely underwhelming.

“One thing that ended up being somewhat confusing for people was, ‘am I talking to the celebrity that is embodying this AI, or am I talking to an AI and they're playing the character,’” Meta’s Hayes says about the celebrity-branded chatbots. “We think that going in this direction where the public figures can represent themselves, or an AI that's an extension of themselves, will be a lot clearer.”

Meta

AI Studio isn’t just for creators, though. Meta will also allow any user to create custom AI “characters” that can chat about specific topics, make memes or offer advice. Like the creator-focused characters, these chatbots will be powered by Meta’s new Llama 3.1 model. Users can share their chatbot creations and track how many people are using them, though they won’t be able to view other users’ interactions with them.

The new chatbots are the latest way Meta has pushed its users to spend more time with its AI as it crams Meta AI into more and more places in its apps. But Meta AI has also at times struggled to relay accurate information In a blog post, Meta notes that it has “policies and protections in place to keep people safe and help ensure AIs are used responsibly.”

Screenshots provided by the company show that chats with the new AI characters will also have a familiar disclaimer: “Some messages generated by AI may be inaccurate or inappropriate.”