Instagram will test extra-tall photos to go along with Reels

Instagram will soon allow users to post 9:16 photos to their feed as part of a test the company plans to undertake “in a week or two.” The tidbit of news came out of Adam Mosseri’s weekly Q&A . “You can have tall videos, but you cannot have tall photos on Instagram,” the executive said. “So we thought maybe we should make sure that we treat both equally.”

While it’s already possible to share 9:16 photos through Instagram, you have to do so through the app’s Stories feature, meaning those images will disappear unless you save them as a Highlight . Currently, vertical photos you post to your feed will top out at 8:10 as long as you crop them correctly.

It's been a busy week at Instagram. I'm doing an AMA shortly – https://t.co/aM4JODvskg – like I do every Friday. Ask a question there and I'll do my best to answer it. — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 29, 2022