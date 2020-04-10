Latest in Gear

Instagram starts rolling out web DMs to everyone

You won't have to turn to the company's mobile app to message your friends.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
13m ago
Instagram web DMs
Instagram

Instagram has started rolling out web access to direct messages to all of its users globally. The company announced the rollout today on its Twitter account. As usual, you may have to wait a while before you get access to the feature; according to The Verge, the rollout started at 10AM ET.

Following an internal trial, the company started testing direct messages on the web with a “small percentage” of users at the start of the year. Much like on Instagram’s mobile app, you can use the feature to take part in individual and group chats, as well as share photos.

Giving people access to more private messaging, whatever their platform of choice, has been Facebook’s stated goal since last spring. The company ultimately hopes to offer unified messaging across all of its core apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

In this article: Facebook, Instagram, Direct Messages, DMs, Internet, news, gear
