Instagram starts rolling out web DMs to everyone

Instagram has started rolling out web access to direct messages to all of its users globally. The company announced the rollout today on its Twitter account. As usual, you may have to wait a while before you get access to the feature; according to The Verge, the rollout started at 10AM ET.

*Sliding into your DMs*



Now you can get and send Instagram Direct messages on desktop, no matter where you are in the world 👍 pic.twitter.com/CT2SwuxHTv — Instagram (@instagram) April 10, 2020

Following an internal trial, the company started testing direct messages on the web with a “small percentage” of users at the start of the year. Much like on Instagram’s mobile app, you can use the feature to take part in individual and group chats, as well as share photos.