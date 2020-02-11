Intel debuts slightly slower, slightly cheaper version of its 10-core 10900K chip

Intel has unveiled a new member to its Comet Lake family today, with the arrival of the i9-10850K. According to PC World, it’s essentially a slightly slower, but also slightly more affordable version of the company’s flagship 10-core i9-10900K processor. It’s clocked at 100MHz slower than the 10900K in all key aspects, and is expected to be slightly cheaper -- perhaps by $35 or so -- than the $488 10900K.

Otherwise, the chip has the same 10-core configuration as the 10900K, the same Thermal Velocity Boost, and the same 125 Watts. As Anandtech says, “for all practical purposes, this is a 10900K clocked 100MHz lower, and that’s it.”