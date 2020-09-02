Latest in Gear

Image credit: Intel

Intel revamps its logo and five-note audio signature

The new sound of Intel will arrive later this year.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
56m ago
Intel Core logo
Intel

The last time Intel swapped its logo for a new one, Engadget was less than two years old. Now the company once again has a new look and later this year it will get a “modernized” new sound. The updated iconography comes alongside the launch of its 11th generation Tiger Lake CPUs and Project Evo initiative.

Intel launches nine new 11th Gen Intel Core processors
Intel Corporation

The company is changing things around at an interesting time, as it’s recently struggled to make key transitions on time and Apple dumped Intel’s Core CPUs in favor of building its own ARM-based CPUs. Still, it’s held off rivals since dropping Intel Inside back in 2006, so it will still come down to performance while the company works out its 7nm issues.

11th gen, Tiger Lake, logo, Intel, branding, Intel Evo
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company.
