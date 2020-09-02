Intel revamps its logo and five-note audio signature

The last time Intel swapped its logo for a new one, Engadget was less than two years old. Now the company once again has a new look and later this year it will get a “modernized” new sound. The updated iconography comes alongside the launch of its 11th generation Tiger Lake CPUs and Project Evo initiative.

The company is changing things around at an interesting time, as it’s recently struggled to make key transitions on time and Apple dumped Intel’s Core CPUs in favor of building its own ARM-based CPUs. Still, it’s held off rivals since dropping Intel Inside back in 2006, so it will still come down to performance while the company works out its 7nm issues.