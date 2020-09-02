Intel unveils Tiger Lake CPUs, rebrands Project Athena as Evo

Intel gave us a deep look at its upcoming 11th generation ”Tiger Lake” CPUs last month — now, it’s unveiled the chips we can expect in thin and light laptops later this year. And that’s not all: the company also announced “Intel Evo,” the second iteration of its next-generation “Project Athena” initiative. That’ll make it easy for consumers to find the laptops making the most of its latest hardware. While it’s still disappointing that the company isn’t making much progress reaching 7nm chips, like its main competitor AMD, it’s clear that Intel is still trying to make its 11th generation CPUs a useful upgrade for consumers.

Intel

Before we dive into the chips themselves, let’s explore Intel Evo. You can think of it like Intel’s “ultrabook” initiative. It’ll ensure that certified machines will be running 11th-gen hardware; wake from sleep in less than a second; offer at least 9 hours of real-world battery life with 1080p screens; and support fast charging (four hours of juice with just a 30 minute charge). It was a bit confusing when the company talked up Project Athena so much without actually marketing it to consumers. Now, shoppers can just look for the Intel Evo badge.