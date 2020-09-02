ASUS' latest ZenBooks feature OLED and 'Intel Evo' designs

At 15.7mm thin and 3 pounds, the ZenBook S is a bit chunkier than the new convertibles, but you can also take advantage of some faster hardware, like an M.4 SSD. Alongside Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and USB 3.2 Type-A ports, it also includes full-sized HDMI and a microSD card reader. (We’d still prefer a full-sized SD card reader, though.)

While the ZenBook Flip S is the only Intel Evo approved machine so far, I would’t be surprised if the other S models get that badge later this year. Consider them a preview of where all of ASUS’s notebook designs are going eventually.

To that end, ASUS is referring to its existing models as its “ZenBook Classic” line. These include the new ZenBook 13 and 14 (UX425EA), which are, as usual, thinner and lighter than the previous models. They’re both 13.9 millimeters thick, and the ZenBook 13 starts at just 2.35 pounds. These will likely be ASUS’s premium machines for people who don’t want to splurge extra for the “S” design. They also support up to 32GB of RAM, making them better options for serious work.

ASUS being ASUS, though, its new lineup is also a bit confusing. There’s another ZenBook 14 model (UX435) that comes with NVIDIA’s GeForce MX450 GPU. That’ll make it suitable for light gaming, like a bit of Overwatch, but it wouldn’t be a replacement for a dedicated GPU. This better equipped ZenBook 14 also includes a new version of ASUS’s ScreenPad, a secondary display tucked underneath its trackpad.

The company is also bringing 11th generation Intel processors, and a slew of upgrades, to its entire VivoBook line. We typically focus more on the premium ZenBooks, but it’s still nice to see that ASUS hasn’t forgotten about its cheaper VivoBooks. These are machines where the company gets a bit more colorful too, so they may be better options for students and younger users who may not need the sleek design of a ZenBook.

Finally, ASUS unveiled two new machines that may appeal to professional and corporate users. The new ZenBook Pro 15 features a 4K OLED touchscreen, the revamped ScreenPad and can be configured with up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics. You’re limited to 10th generation Intel CPUs, but at least they’re the faster H-series variants. The ExpertBook B9, meanwhile, is a sleek new enterprise entry that supports RAID 0 and RAID 1 across two SSDs.

You’ll be able to snag the ZenBook “S” machines in October, alongside the ZenBook Pro 15 and many of the VivoBooks. The ZenBook 14 is coming in November, while the machines will come later in the year.