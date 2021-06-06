Apple moves Siri's speech recognition offline with new privacy updates

Siri’s speech-recognition capabilities can happen on-device beginning with iOS 15. The update will make Siri considerably faster and, in some cases, allow it to function without a WiFi or data connection. Apple announced the upgrade along with several other privacy updates arriving with iOS 15.

In the Mail app, Apple is adding a new feature to prevent tracking pixels from functioning. “Mail Privacy Protection” will hide users’ IP address and location details from email senders. This will also prevent software that tracks whether or not a message has been opened from functioning.

Apple

The company is also adding new “app privacy reports,” which will surface more detailed information about how third-party apps are tracking your activity. The new reports, which build on the app “nutrition labels,” will show detailed stats on what sensors and data is collected by apps and how much time they are in use.

The reports will also show what other domains are contacted while you’re using the app, so you can get an idea of who else the app may be sharing data with.

The new privacy features are likely to rankle Facebook, which has clashed with Apple over previous updates that allowed users to opt out of tracking features. Ahead of the WWDC keynote, Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook would charge less commission than Apple for creator monetization features, and that the company is working on a feature that allows users to “see how different companies' fees and taxes are impacting their earnings."

Developing...