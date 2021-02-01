Facebook asks users to opt into activity tracking ahead of iOS 14 changes

Starting today, some iOS users will see a new notification when they launch the Facebook app on their iPhones and iPads. The message (seen above) prompts individuals to allow the company to track their activity across websites and apps. According to CNBC, Facebook is testing the notification ahead of several privacy changes Apple will implement later in the year.
Those new policies were initially scheduled to go into effect with the release of iOS 14. However, Apple later delayed them into 2021 to give developers more time to make their software compliant. One of the tweaks will require developers to explicitly ask iPhone and iPad users for permission to obtain the unique IDFA code associated with their device. With the help of Facebook’s Audience Network, that identifier is what allows companies to link your Facebook data to a third-party app in order to show you a targeted ad.