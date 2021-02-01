Facebook asks users to opt into activity tracking ahead of iOS 14 changes

Notably, Facebook’s message will appear before Apple’s own notification, thereby allowing the social media company to set the tone of the conversation. By opting into website and app tracking, Facebooks says it can provide you with a “better ads experience,” one where you’ll see more personalized advertisements. It also claims you’ll be helping businesses that rely on advertising to reach their customers.

Facebook came out against the IDFA requirement almost immediately after it was announced at WWDC 2020, and the two have been trading blows every since. “Apple may say that they're doing this to help people, but the moves clearly track their competitive interests,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the company’s most recent earnings report.

Without explicitly naming Facebook, Apple CEO Tim Cook responded one day later. “If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are not choices at all, it does not deserve our praise. It deserves scorn,” he said. That same day it came out that Facebook was reportedly preparing to launch an anti-trust lawsuit against Apple.