Apple pushes iOS 14's updated ad anti-tracking feature to 2021

Apple's iOS 14 promises to be one of the company's most significant software updates in years. Between additions like widgets and the App Library, there's a lot coming with iOS 14 that will likely change how you interact with your iPhone. But few of the features Apple detailed at WWDC 2020 have the potential to cause industry-wide ripples as much as Apple's decision to limit cross-site and -app tracking of iPhone and iPad users.
With iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, apps will need to ask for permission before collecting your phone or tablet's unique Identification for Advertisers device code. This identifier, also known as IDFA, is one way advertisers can, for example, find out that you've installed an app through a Facebook ad. Apple had initially planned to start enforcing this new policy with the release of iOS 14 later this year. The company says the rule will now go into effect "starting early next year" to give developers more time to make their apps compliant.