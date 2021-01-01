Latest in Gear

Image credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images

Facebook predicts ‘uncertainty' in 2021, blames upcoming iOS 14 update

The company says iOS 14 and the threat of new regulation could hurt its buisness.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
39m ago
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg waves after speaking at Georgetown University in a 'conversation on free expression in Washington, DC on October 17, 2019. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images

Facebook’s business has boomed during the coronavirus pandemic, but 2021 might prove more difficult. The company cautioned in its latest earnings report that new privacy features in Apple’s iOS 14 update could contribute to a slowdown in advertising revenue. 

The social network has been a vocal critic of Apple’s upcoming changes, which requires app makers to gain users’ explicit consent before turning on ad-tracking features, and has warned of the impact the changes could have in the past. But with those changes now imminent, the threat to Facebook’s bottom line will no longer be theoretical. 

In a statement, Facebook CFO Dave Wehner said the company’s advertising business could start to take a hit “beginning late in the first quarter.”

“We continue to face significant uncertainty as we manage through a number of cross currents in 2021,” Wehner said. “We also expect to face more significant ad targeting headwinds in 2021. This includes the impact of platform changes, notably iOS 14, as well as the evolving regulatory landscape.” Additionally, he said that ad revenue could slow down if the pandemic trends that have so far been beneficial for the company — namely the massive increase in online shopping — begin to subside. 

The warnings clouded what were otherwise strong results for Facebook. The company reported $28 billion in revenue for the quarter, and grew its user base to 1.84 billion daily active users and 2.8 billion monthly active users. Additionally, the company reported 3.3 billion “family monthly active people,” which refers to people who use at least one of the company’s “family” of apps.

Developing...

In this article: Facebook, social media, Mark Zuckerberg, Apple, iOS 14, gear
