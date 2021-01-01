Facebook predicts ‘uncertainty' in 2021, blames upcoming iOS 14 update

Facebook’s business has boomed during the coronavirus pandemic, but 2021 might prove more difficult. The company cautioned in its latest earnings report that new privacy features in Apple’s iOS 14 update could contribute to a slowdown in advertising revenue.
The social network has been a vocal critic of Apple’s upcoming changes, which requires app makers to gain users’ explicit consent before turning on ad-tracking features, and has warned of the impact the changes could have in the past. But with those changes now imminent, the threat to Facebook’s bottom line will no longer be theoretical.