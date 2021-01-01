Facebook predicts ‘uncertainty' in 2021, blames upcoming iOS 14 update

In a statement, Facebook CFO Dave Wehner said the company’s advertising business could start to take a hit “beginning late in the first quarter.”

“We continue to face significant uncertainty as we manage through a number of cross currents in 2021,” Wehner said. “We also expect to face more significant ad targeting headwinds in 2021. This includes the impact of platform changes, notably iOS 14, as well as the evolving regulatory landscape.” Additionally, he said that ad revenue could slow down if the pandemic trends that have so far been beneficial for the company — namely the massive increase in online shopping — begin to subside.

The warnings clouded what were otherwise strong results for Facebook. The company reported $28 billion in revenue for the quarter, and grew its user base to 1.84 billion daily active users and 2.8 billion monthly active users. Additionally, the company reported 3.3 billion “family monthly active people,” which refers to people who use at least one of the company’s “family” of apps.

