Facebook runs more newspaper ads attacking iOS 14 privacy changes

Facebook has been critical of the upcoming policy update since Apple announced it in June and previously said that it would hurt its developers and publishers “at an already difficult time for businesses.” The new privacy policy was supposed to roll out with iOS 14, but Apple decided to delay its implementation until next year to give developers more time to make necessary changes.

Apple is showing no signs of backing down. Bloomberg reported in November that it sent a letter to human rights and privacy organizations in response to Facebook’s initial criticism, slamming the social network’s practices. “Facebook executives have made clear their intent is to collect as much data as possible across both first and third party products to develop and monetize detailed profiles of their users, and this disregard for user privacy continues to expand to include more of their products,” it reportedly wrote. It also defended the policy change in a new statement sent to MacRumors responding to the first ad Facebook ran:

“We believe that this is a simple matter of standing up for our users. Users should know when their data is being collected and shared across other apps and websites — and they should have the choice to allow that or not. App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 does not require Facebook to change its approach to tracking users and creating targeted advertising, it simply requires they give users a choice.”

You can read Facebook’s new full-page ad below: