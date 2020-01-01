Facebook runs more newspaper ads attacking iOS 14 privacy changes

Facebook isn’t done attacking the iOS 14 privacy changes Apple is rolling out next year. The social network has taken out another full-page newspaper ad slated to run in The Wall Street Journal, New York Times and the Washington Post today. This time, the company is focusing on how it believes the upcoming policy change will impact users everywhere. It explains that if small websites, such as cooking blogs, can’t make ends meet with ads, creators will be forced to start charging subscription or in-app fees. That development will make “the internet much more expensive” and reduce “high-quality free content,” the ad reads.
The company, which says it’s “standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere,” took out a full-page ad yesterday to argue that small businesses won’t be able to find and target customers with personalized ads if the iOS 14 changes are implemented. In particular, it’s taking issue with the rule that would require developers to ask users for permission before tracking them.