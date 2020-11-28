Engadget readers get $200 off Roomba's i7+ vacuum at Wellbots

We tested the i7+ when it came out and gave it a score of 87. This model has some bells and whistles that aren’t standard in other Roombas, the biggest one being the included Clean Base. That’s just iRobot’s name for the garbage-like attachment that sits on the home base of the i7+, and into which the vacuum empties its bin after each cleaning. That means you don’t have to manually empty the bin each time, but that also means you’ll have to spring for the proprietary bags that the Clean Base takes. But if you’re all-right with that, the i7+ can save you some time by only requiring you to empty the Clean Base once every 30 or so jobs.

Engadget’s Devindra Hardawar found himself using the i7+ much more often than other robot vacuums, That was due in part to the machine being quieter than other robot vacuums, and it also did a better job of untangling itself from rogue wires or cables strewn in its cleaning path. It’s also quite a powerful vacuum that does a good job cleaning both carpet and hardwood floors, and iRobot’s mapping technology is even better on this model than it has been in previous devices.

Whether you go for the i7+ or the standard i7 (which offers all the same features, just sans Clean Base), you’re getting a great robot vacuum at a great sale price. Roombas are generally easy to set up and use as well, so this is a good option even for those who’ve never had a robot vacuum before.

