Jaybird’s Tarah Bluetooth earbuds drop to $45 at Best Buy

That’s $55 less than the launch price and the best deal we’ve seen.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Jaybird Tarah Bluetooth earbuds
If you’re looking for sporty earbuds to take with you on hikes or workouts this summer, Jaybird's Tarah earbuds are a solid choice. Today, the $100 earbuds are more than half-off at Best Buy. You can get the Bluetooth Tarah earbuds for just $45, a $55 savings.

Buy Jaybird Tarah at Best Buy - $45

The earbuds are IPX7-certified, meaning they’re sweat- and water-resistant. The battery life is about six hours, and with the fast charge feature, you can get an additional hour of playtime with a 10-minute quick charge. Unlike true wireless earbuds, they are attached by a thin “Speed Cinch” cord. While that’s not exactly chic, it is practical and could come in handy during workouts, or when your earbuds make their way to the bottom of your bag.

The Jaybird app allows you to tweak EQ levels and create custom settings that you can save to the earbuds, and if you do lose the earbuds, you can use the app to locate them. They also work with Siri and Google Assistant, and they often end up in our roundups of top audio gear.

We saw the Tarah earbuds drop to $45 in April and May, so at this rate, the deal pops up about once a month. Still, it’s the lowest price we’ve seen the earbuds hit, so if you’re in the market for a new pair, this is a solid deal. As in the past, today’s discount applies to the black metallic/flash model only.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, commerce, jaybird, tarah, bluetooth, earbuds, workout, sweatproof, water resistant, wireless, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
