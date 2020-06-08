Jaybird’s Tarah Bluetooth earbuds drop to $45 at Best Buy

The earbuds are IPX7-certified, meaning they’re sweat- and water-resistant. The battery life is about six hours, and with the fast charge feature, you can get an additional hour of playtime with a 10-minute quick charge. Unlike true wireless earbuds, they are attached by a thin “Speed Cinch” cord. While that’s not exactly chic, it is practical and could come in handy during workouts, or when your earbuds make their way to the bottom of your bag.

The Jaybird app allows you to tweak EQ levels and create custom settings that you can save to the earbuds, and if you do lose the earbuds, you can use the app to locate them. They also work with Siri and Google Assistant, and they often end up in our roundups of top audio gear.

We saw the Tarah earbuds drop to $45 in April and May, so at this rate, the deal pops up about once a month. Still, it’s the lowest price we’ve seen the earbuds hit, so if you’re in the market for a new pair, this is a solid deal. As in the past, today’s discount applies to the black metallic/flash model only.

