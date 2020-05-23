Snag Jaybrid's Tarah Bluetooth earbuds for $45 at Best Buy

Workout fanatics will find a lot to like about the Tarah. They're IPX7-certified sweat- and water-resistant, and battery life comes in at about six hours. Thanks to the included fast charge feature, you can get an additional hour of playtime after just 10 minutes of charging. With the Jaybird app, you can tweak EQ levels and create a variety of custom settings that you can save to the earbuds. If you do happen to lose the Tarah, you can also use the app to find them. Each pair also comes with a set of six interchangeable silicone tips and the company's Speed Cinch cord management system.

Unlike a pair of true wireless earbuds, the Tarah feature a cable connecting the two earbuds. They may not be as sleek as say the AirPods, but they're more difficult to lose as a result.

We haven't had a chance to review the Tarah earbuds, but Jaybird has a reputation for making solid Bluetooth headphones. Since the Tarah came out in 2018, they've been a solid pick for consumers who want a capable pair of sport-focused headphones without paying too much. At less than half their original price tag, you'll be hard-pressed to find more affordable Bluetooth headphones without sacrificing on some features or going for a less reputable brand.

