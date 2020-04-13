Latest in Gear

Image credit: Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

Jaybird’s Tarah wireless sport earbuds drop to $45 at Best Buy

Built for workouts, these water- and sweat-resistant earbuds are tethered together.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
13m ago
Comments
9 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Jaybird Tarah
Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

When Jaybird released its Tarah wireless earbuds in 2018, they cost $100. Today, they’re on sale for $45 at Best Buy. With an IPX7 rating, this model is water- and sweat-resistant, making the Tarah a good option if you want to use the earbuds at the gym (when that’s possible again) or on a long run.

Buy Jaybird’s Tarah Wireless Earbuds at Best Buy - $45

The most visible feature is the cord tethering the two earbuds together. While that may not be as sleek as other true wireless earbuds, it makes the Tarah better suited for workouts. Plus, they should be easier to find in your gym bag.

Jaybird has a reputation for making solid earbuds, and the Tarah are no different. The model works with the Jaybird app, so you can tweak EQ levels and customize your settings. Plus, if you ever lose the earbuds, you can use the app to track them down. The Tarah model works with Siri or Google Assistant, and it offers six hours of battery life -- plus a 10-minute quick charge will give you another hour of play time.

We’ve seen the price drop on the Tarah earbuds before, but at $45 these are more than half off the original price. This is a Best Buy deal of the day, so the price will go back up tomorrow, and the discount is only available for the Black/Flash version. If you were looking for new earbuds, especially if you need something for your workouts, this is definitely a deal to consider.

In this article: jaybird, tarah, wireless earbuds, commerce, engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, best buy, deal of the day, gym, workout, earbuds, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
9 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Elon Musk explains why Tesla's Model 3 has an in-cabin camera

Elon Musk explains why Tesla's Model 3 has an in-cabin camera

View
Apple's next iPhone may look like a smartphone-sized iPad

Apple's next iPhone may look like a smartphone-sized iPad

View
IKEA's smart blinds are finally available to buy online

IKEA's smart blinds are finally available to buy online

View
The Morning After: IKEA's smart blinds launch online

The Morning After: IKEA's smart blinds launch online

View
Windows 10 now supports wireless file transfers to and from Samsung phones

Windows 10 now supports wireless file transfers to and from Samsung phones

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr