Jaybird’s Tarah wireless sport earbuds drop to $45 at Best Buy

The most visible feature is the cord tethering the two earbuds together. While that may not be as sleek as other true wireless earbuds, it makes the Tarah better suited for workouts. Plus, they should be easier to find in your gym bag.

Jaybird has a reputation for making solid earbuds, and the Tarah are no different. The model works with the Jaybird app, so you can tweak EQ levels and customize your settings. Plus, if you ever lose the earbuds, you can use the app to track them down. The Tarah model works with Siri or Google Assistant, and it offers six hours of battery life -- plus a 10-minute quick charge will give you another hour of play time.

We’ve seen the price drop on the Tarah earbuds before, but at $45 these are more than half off the original price. This is a Best Buy deal of the day, so the price will go back up tomorrow, and the discount is only available for the Black/Flash version. If you were looking for new earbuds, especially if you need something for your workouts, this is definitely a deal to consider.