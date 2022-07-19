‘Doom’ co-creator John Romero is making a new first-person shooter

The game will be based on a new, original IP.
Amrita Khalid
A. Khalid|07.19.22
@askhalid

July 19, 2022 3:45 PM
MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 14: DOOM Creator John Romero challenged by gamers on DOOM during the Milan Games Week 2016 on October 14, 2016 in Milan, Italy. on October 14, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images)
John Romero, one of the brains behind Doom, is working on another first-person shooter, Romero Games announced today. In a tweet, the independent studio founded by Romero and his wife Brenda Romero said it will be teaming up with a major publisher to develop the game and will be using an “original, new IP." Few other details were revealed about the upcoming title, which will be the legendary videogame developer’s first game since the 2019 strategy game Empire of Sin. We do know that it will be powered by Unreal Engine 5 — the studio mentioned that it’s recruiting for all roles and at all levels for the game, particularly those with UE5 experience.

The Galway-based studio isn’t revealing much else about the game. In the FAQ section of its website, the question “What can you tell us about the new shooter?” appears first. “We can confirm that it’s new, that it’s a shooter and that we’re making it with a major publisher. Otherwise, it’s way too early to share any other information on it. We’re grateful for your interest, though,” the studio writes in response.

It’s only been a few months since Epic Games released UE5 to developers, and we’ve already seen a promising number of new UE5 game announcements. We won’t see most of them until later on in 2022 or 2023. Fans of Romero's work will likely have to remain patient for this latest title — there still isn’t a confirmed release date for his studio's Sigil 2, which was announced last year.

