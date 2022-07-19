‘Doom’ co-creator John Romero is making a new first-person shooter

John Romero, one of the brains behind Doom, is working on another first-person shooter, Romero Games announced today. In a tweet, the independent studio founded by Romero and his wife Brenda Romero said it will be teaming up with a major publisher to develop the game and will be using an “original, new IP." Few other details were revealed about the upcoming title, which will be the legendary videogame developer’s first game since the 2019 strategy game Empire of Sin . We do know that it will be powered by Unreal Engine 5 — the studio mentioned that it’s recruiting for all roles and at all levels for the game, particularly those with UE5 experience.

The Galway-based studio isn’t revealing much else about the game. In the FAQ section of its website, the question “What can you tell us about the new shooter?” appears first. “We can confirm that it’s new, that it’s a shooter and that we’re making it with a major publisher. Otherwise, it’s way too early to share any other information on it. We’re grateful for your interest, though,” the studio writes in response.