Karma's first all-electric car is a souped-up Revero

After years of hybrids, Karma is finally ready to make the leap to pure EVs. The automaker has unveiled an all-electric Revero GTE sedan that will represent the “high-range” of its lineup. Karma didn’t reveal the motors, but the machine will be built on the E-Flex platform and deliver 60MPH in under 3.9 seconds with electronic torque vectoring. You can also expect meaningful range. While the base model with a 75kW battery will manage just 200 miles on a charge, a 100kW version arriving at the same time should push 300 miles. A “hyper-range” version arriving months later will push 400 miles — if you have the money, long city-to-city jaunts should be relatively easy.

The brand is also promising 150kW fast charging that brings the GTE to 80 percent in less than 30 minutes. That’s not nearly as powerful as Tesla’s 250kW or Porsche’s 350kW, but you won’t have to take an extended lunch break to make it home.