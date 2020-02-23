Porsche opens Europe's most powerful EV charging park

The company is using the charging downtime as an opportunity to hawk its wares. You can visit a customer center (including a car museum and shop) and book track time at the Leipzig circuit.

This is partly about bragging rights, and underscores part of the problem with EV ownership in 2020. While it's great that there's a powerful EV charging park, this is just one -- Porsche would need many more if it wanted a comprehensive network that could keep cars going on long trips. All the same, this could be considered a peek at a future where Porsche and other companies give Tesla a run for its money when building sprawling, high-powered charging parks.