'Last Stop' brings its supernatural story to consoles and PC on July 22nd

Last Stop, the latest project from Virginia developer Variable State, will hit consoles and PC on July 22nd. The studio describes the game as a narrative third-person anthology. You play as three different characters, all of them residents of London. And as with Virginia, there’s a supernatural twist to the proceedings, with the new trailer Variable State shared during today’s Day of the Devs event showcasing the game’s David Lynch influences.

Gameplay primarily revolves around dialogue, and there’s an emphasis on roleplaying the playable three characters. However, exploration and a handful of minigames are there to break things up, and the choices you make throughout the story will help shape the narrative. Come the 22nd, you can download Last Stop on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.