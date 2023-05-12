‘Layers of Fear’ collection gets a terrifying demo on Steam It’s only available from May 15th until May 22nd.

Horror collection ‘Layers of Fear’ is getting a Steam demo that launches on May 15th. Developer Bloober Team revealed the demo on Twitter and noted that it’ll be available from the 15th until May 22nd. The forthcoming collection includes the original Layers of Fear, Layers of Fear 2, various DLC content and a brand-new chapter that promises to provide a new perspective on the first game’s story.

The developer already teased this demo with an 11-minute gameplay video back in March, but now you can actually play it instead of watching a YouTube clip. Bloober Team reworked these titles in Unreal Engine 5, so the visuals look impressive and atmospheric, not to mention eerie as all get out. The refresh is packed with modern graphical touches like ray-tracing, HDR and volumetric lighting.