‘Layers of Fear’ remake is launching on day one for Mac It’s releasing June 15th on just about every major platform.

Horror collection Layers of Fear already had a concrete release date of June 15th for many platforms, but now the day one launch also includes Apple Mac computers. This is only for recently-released models with Apple-manufactured silicon chips, but it’s certainly a feather in the company’s cap, as Apple has been busy trying to further its gaming ambitions.

The collection includes full remakes of the original Layers of Fear and Layers of Fear 2, including DLC for both titles and an original chapter made just for this release. These remakes aren’t simple upscales, as each title was recreated in Unreal Engine 5 and include all manner of modern graphical touches, though it’s still unknown if the Mac version will handle advanced techniques like ray-tracing. Developer Bloober Team has stated that it made full use of Apple’s proprietary Metal 3 upscaling tech.

“Apple silicon has transformed gaming on Mac — delivering incredible graphics performance, new capabilities, along with extraordinary battery life,” said Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno.

In addition to the Mac platform, Layers of Fear is launching on PC via Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. In other words, it’ll be playable on just about everything but a Switch. Bloober Team is also porting former Xbox-exclusive The Medium to Apple Macs later this summer. The number of available modern titles on Apple computers is still paltry compared to other platforms, but silicon Macs have gotten some recent high-profile releases like Resident Evil Village. Some games, like Grid Legends and No Man’s Sky, have been announced for the platform but have yet to materialize.

