2021's first big Xbox exclusive is just OK

Puzzles in The Medium mainly consist of finding missing levers and navigating between Marianne’s dual realities to read pieces of paper and postcards. Just one puzzle sticks out in my memory for involving observation and deduction, while the remaining ones are distinctly surface-level. Usually, when I found myself stuck in a scene, it was because I had missed interacting with one of the small white dots denoting an object of interest, and I simply had to run around in circles for a while, holding LB to light up Marianne’s sixth sense.

Overall, the story unravels in a way that is both predictable and confusing, with a rotating cast of faceless villains and, eventually, the addition of a second playable character with abilities similar to Marianne’s.

The Medium introduces Thomas as a playable character in the second half of the game, and this is where things really fall apart for me. Thomas is able to transform emotion and memory into psychic power, much like Marianne, though he also has an ability called Spirit Force, which he uses to move large objects. Otherwise, they’re pretty much the same character.

Bloober Team

The scenes with Thomas at the helm feel like filler. They’re unthreatening and tedious (ah, the tedium of The Medium), and don’t add a necessary perspective to the narrative. Most importantly, they’re not scary. Take the height of Thomas’ playtime for example: He’s running through a distorted, red-soaked landscape composed of towering filing cabinets, while a giant, demonic dog hunts him from below. Multiple times, he has to cross a single plank stretching over a gap big enough for the beast to run through. On approach, Thomas slows down, raises his arms for balance, and slowly walks across the beam. The demon dog runs past below him.

It’s a tense scene visually, but in my playthrough, I never felt Thomas was in danger of actually falling. I tried to knock him off of a plank at one point, just when the monster was barreling past, and while he swayed precariously, his feet stuck fast to the wood. Despite the nightmarish landscape, there’s no danger in these (and many other) scenes.

Bloober Team

The Medium wasn’t supposed to be the first game to launch exclusively on Xbox Series X and S, but after the delays of Halo Infinite and CrossfireX, it ended up in the top spot. That’s a significant amount of pressure for any studio, let alone an indie team whose résumé is stacked solely with mind-bending horror games, and The Medium handles this responsibility elegantly. For the most part, it performs smoothly even on this generation’s baseline hardware, the Series S, and the game’s trippy split-screen mechanics do a fantastic job of demonstrating the power of Microsoft’s new consoles.

Hopefully, with its next game, Bloober Team can remind us how well it does horror, too.