Xbox console exclusive ‘CrossfireX’ has been delayed to 2021

Microsoft’s already thin Xbox Series X and Series S launch lineup has suffered another casualty. CrossfireX, the upcoming competitive first-person shooter for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC, will miss its originally planned 2020 release date. It will now instead come out sometime next year. Developer Smilegate blamed the coronavirus pandemic (what else?) for the delay.

“After much deliberation, and in consideration of the challenges faced by the Smilegate development team due to COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release of CrossfireX to 2021,” the studio said. “Moving our release will allow us to deliver the Crossfire experience on console our team set out to create.”