Image credit: Remedy Entertainment

Xbox console exclusive ‘CrossfireX’ has been delayed to 2021

With this latest delay, Microsoft doesn't have any notable exclusives until next year.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
2h ago
CrossfireX
Remedy Entertainment

Microsoft’s already thin Xbox Series X and Series S launch lineup has suffered another casualty. CrossfireX, the upcoming competitive first-person shooter for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC, will miss its originally planned 2020 release date. It will now instead come out sometime next year. Developer Smilegate blamed the coronavirus pandemic (what else?) for the delay. 

“After much deliberation, and in consideration of the challenges faced by the Smilegate development team due to COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release of CrossfireX to 2021,” the studio said. “Moving our release will allow us to deliver the Crossfire experience on console our team set out to create.” 

The delay also means people will have to wait to play the game’s single-player component, which Control developer Remedy Entertainment is working on. Either way, this is a setback for Microsoft. CrossfireX was one the few exclusives Xbox Series X and Series S owners could look forward to playing in 2020 after Microsoft pushed Halo Infinite back to 2021, and indie studio Bloober Team delayed The Medium to avoid sharing a release date with Cyberpunk 2077. With Microsoft’s recent Zenimax Media acquisition, the Series X/S will be fine ultimately, but the start of the generation is going to be tough.

