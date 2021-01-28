Latest in Gaming

Xbox console exclusive 'The Medium' has been delayed to January

Another studio moves its next game to avoid 'Cyberpunk 2077.'
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
The Medium
Bloober Team

The Medium, the next horror game from Blair Witch developer Bloober Team, has been delayed. The studio had planned to release the Xbox Series X and Series S console exclusive on December 10th. If you’ve been following the development of Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll know that’s the day CD Projekt Red plans to release its latest RPG — provided it doesn’t delay the title again.

Bloober Team didn’t mention Cyberpunk 2077 by name, but it seems obvious the latest project from its fellow Polish developer was top of mind when it decided to push its game. “It wasn’t an easy choice to make, but one made due to the COVID-19 situation in Poland, as well as the current schedule of other games on the market,” the studio said. It says it now plans to release The Medium on January 28th, 2021.

Bloober Team isn’t the first developer to move the release date of its latest game to avoid Cyberpunk 2077, either. In October, Rockfish Games delayed Everspace 2 to avoid CD Projekt’s behemoth. It was more explicit on that point. "We are aware that Everspace 2 fans will be unhappy, but competing with the arguably most anticipated video game in history is just not a good idea," the studio said at the time.

As we point out in our Xbox Series X and S reviews, both of Microsoft’s next-generation consoles feature powerful hardware, but they lack compelling games at the moment. The Medium isn’t a tentpole title for Microsoft. However, had it come out to strong critical acclaim, it would have helped give Series X and S owners something to play that’s not available on many other platforms.

