Xbox console exclusive 'The Medium' has been delayed to January

The Medium, the next horror game from Blair Witch developer Bloober Team, has been delayed. The studio had planned to release the Xbox Series X and Series S console exclusive on December 10th. If you’ve been following the development of Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll know that’s the day CD Projekt Red plans to release its latest RPG — provided it doesn’t delay the title again.

Bloober Team didn’t mention Cyberpunk 2077 by name, but it seems obvious the latest project from its fellow Polish developer was top of mind when it decided to push its game. “It wasn’t an easy choice to make, but one made due to the COVID-19 situation in Poland, as well as the current schedule of other games on the market,” the studio said. It says it now plans to release The Medium on January 28th, 2021.