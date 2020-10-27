Latest in Gaming

Image credit: CD Projekt Red

'Cyberpunk 2077' is delayed again, this time to December 10th

CD Projekt Red says it needs another three weeks to work on the game.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
41m ago
Comments
76 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red has delayed Cyberpunk 2077 once again. The studio has moved the game’s release date by 21 days, from November 19th to December 10th. The delay affects all versions of the title.

“Most likely, there are many emotions and questions in your heads, so, first and foremost, please accept our humble apologies,” the studio said on Twitter. CD Projekt says the delay is due to the challenge of launching the title on what amounts to nine different platforms while everyone on the team works from home. “Since Cyberpunk 2077 evolved towards almost being a next-gen title somewhere along the way, we need to make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly,” the studio said.

When Cyberpunk 2077 finally comes out, you’ll be able to play the game on both current- and next-generation consoles, as well as PC and Stadia. All told, this is the third time CD Projekt has delayed its latest open-world RPG. The title was initially slated to come out on April 16th, 2020. In January, CD Projekt Red pushed the game back to September 17th. In June, it then delayed the title to November 19th, and now we have this delay. While the new date might be frustrating for those who want to play it, the news is worse for the studio’s employees. According to a recent Bloomberg report, CD Projekt Red recently mandated the Cyberpunk 2077 team work mandatory six-day weeks to push the title out.

In this article: video games, CD Projekt RED, Cyberpunk 2077, personal computing, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, PS5, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
76 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Researchers 3D-printed a cell-sized tugboat

Researchers 3D-printed a cell-sized tugboat

View
T-Mobile’s TVision is a cable-cutting package for its mobile customers

T-Mobile’s TVision is a cable-cutting package for its mobile customers

View
PlayStation 5 first look: At home with Sony’s new console

PlayStation 5 first look: At home with Sony’s new console

View
Samsung, Stanford make a 10,000PPI display that could lead to 'flawless' VR

Samsung, Stanford make a 10,000PPI display that could lead to 'flawless' VR

View
Roku Streambar review: Making old TVs feel new again

Roku Streambar review: Making old TVs feel new again

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr