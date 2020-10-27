'Cyberpunk 2077' is delayed again, this time to December 10th

CD Projekt Red has delayed Cyberpunk 2077 once again. The studio has moved the game’s release date by 21 days, from November 19th to December 10th. The delay affects all versions of the title.

“Most likely, there are many emotions and questions in your heads, so, first and foremost, please accept our humble apologies,” the studio said on Twitter. CD Projekt says the delay is due to the challenge of launching the title on what amounts to nine different platforms while everyone on the team works from home. “Since Cyberpunk 2077 evolved towards almost being a next-gen title somewhere along the way, we need to make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly,” the studio said.