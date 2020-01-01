Latest in Gaming

Image credit: CD Projekt Red

'Cyberpunk 2077' will hit Stadia the same day as consoles and PC

You can dive in to Night City on November 19th.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
38m ago
Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red

You’ll be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 through Chrome, a Chromecast Ultra or even your phone next month. CD Projekt Red will bring the hotly anticipated RPG to Google Stadia on the same day it hits other platforms.

Before now, the publisher said Cyberpunk 2077 would hit Stadia a little later than on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, it’ll be available on all four platforms on November 19th. The game will work on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S through backward compatibility too, while next-gen optimized versions will arrive later.

Even if your PC doesn't meet the modest specs required to run the game, you’ll get to explore Night City on the same day as everyone else as long as you have a good, stable internet connection. You won’t have to bother setting aside 70GB of storage either.

The game’s hype train has been derailed somewhat in recent weeks, however. The developers have reportedly had to work six-day work weeks to make sure Cyberpunk 2077 hits a release date that has been delayed multiple times. That’s despite CD Projekt Red previously claiming it had a policy against obligatory overtime (or “crunch,” as it’s called in the industry) for the game.

In this article: stadia, google stadia, googlestadia, cdpr, cd projekt red, cdprojektred, cyberpunk 2077, cyberpunk2077, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
