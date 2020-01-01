'Cyberpunk 2077' will hit Stadia the same day as consoles and PC

You’ll be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 through Chrome, a Chromecast Ultra or even your phone next month. CD Projekt Red will bring the hotly anticipated RPG to Google Stadia on the same day it hits other platforms.

Before now, the publisher said Cyberpunk 2077 would hit Stadia a little later than on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, it’ll be available on all four platforms on November 19th. The game will work on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S through backward compatibility too, while next-gen optimized versions will arrive later.