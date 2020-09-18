'Cyberpunk 2077' won't require a high-end gaming rig

C:\>systeminfo /u 2.0.7.7\cyberpunk /p ******

— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 18, 2020

You’ll need at least 8GB of memory (12GB is recommended) and 70GB of free storage space. Cyberpunk 2077 will run on the 64-bit version of Windows 7, but Windows 10 is recommended. It also requires DirectX 12.

Those aren’t super demanding specs, and most recent mid-range gaming PCs and laptops should be able to handle the action RPG well enough. You’ll be able to find out just how well when CD Projekt Red releases Cyberpunk 2077, at long last, on November 19th. It’ll be available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on that date, and it’ll hit Stadia before the end of the year as well.

You’ll be able to play it on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S through backwards compatibility. Versions optimized for those consoles will arrive next year, and you’ll be able to upgrade for free if you buy Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 or Xbox One.