Image credit: CD Projekt Red

'Cyberpunk 2077' won't require a high-end gaming rig

CD Projekt Red has revealed the minimum and recommended specs for the RPG.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red

In the latest edition of Night City Wire, CD Projekt Red revealed the minimum and recommended PC specs for Cyberpunk 2077. The good news is you won’t need a high-end gaming rig for it to run decently — so don’t worry too much if you missed out on the first batch of GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs this week.

On the CPU end, you'll need at least an Intel Core i5-3570K or an AMD FX-8310. On the graphics front, the game will require a minimum of an NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB or an AMD Radeon RX 740. If you want to see Cyberpunk 2077’s digital version of Keanu Reeves in his full glory, the recommended specs jump up to at least a Core i7-4790 or Ryzen 3 3200G processor and a GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon R9 Fury GPU.

You’ll need at least 8GB of memory (12GB is recommended) and 70GB of free storage space. Cyberpunk 2077 will run on the 64-bit version of Windows 7, but Windows 10 is recommended. It also requires DirectX 12.

Those aren’t super demanding specs, and most recent mid-range gaming PCs and laptops should be able to handle the action RPG well enough. You’ll be able to find out just how well when CD Projekt Red releases Cyberpunk 2077, at long last, on November 19th. It’ll be available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on that date, and it’ll hit Stadia before the end of the year as well.

You’ll be able to play it on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S through backwards compatibility. Versions optimized for those consoles will arrive next year, and you’ll be able to upgrade for free if you buy Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 or Xbox One.

