'Cyberpunk 2077' ditches its wall-running mechanic

Cyberpunk 2077 will no longer have one of its more intriguing movement mechanics that have been showcased in demos over the last couple of years. CD Projekt Red says it has ditched the wall-running ability.

"[Wall-running] is something that we removed due to design reasons, but there's still going to be a lot of flexibility in how you move, that's for sure,” level designer Max Pears told Gamereactor in an interview (via Eurogamer). A lengthy 2018 gameplay demo showed the protagonist V equipping mantis blades, then running along a wall and perching above a group of enemies.