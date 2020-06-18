Latest in Gaming

Image credit: CD Projekt Red

The PS4 version of 'Cyberpunk 2077' will work on PS5 at launch

You'll also get a proper, free next-gen update (eventually).
Kris Holt, @krisholt
27m ago
Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will be backwards compatibile on PlayStation 5. The PlayStation 4 version “will work on PS5 on launch day,” the studio said. It previously noted that Cyberpunk 2077 would support Microsoft’s Smart Delivery system, meaning the Xbox One version will work on Xbox Series X from the jump.

Whether you buy it for PS4 or Xbox One, you’ll get a free upgrade to a version optimized for PS5 or Xbox Series X that takes “full advantage of the next-gen hardware.” You might have to wait quite some time to see a virtual Keanu Reeves in all his next-gen glory, though. On an investor call Thursday, CD Projekt Red couldn’t say for sure whether it’d be able to roll out the update in 2021.

The publisher just delayed the action-adventure RPG once again from September to November 19th, noting that it needs more time to make sure Cyberpunk 2077 works as smoothly as possible before launch day. It’s a little unclear whether it’ll arrive before or after PS5 and XSX are released -- they’ll both be out sometime this holiday season. But whenever both your next-gen console of choice and the game are out in the wild, you now know you’ll get to play Cyberpunk 2077 on it.

In this article: cyberpunk 2077, cyberpunk2077, ps4, playstation 4, playstation4, playstation 5, playstation5, ps5, xbox one, xboxone, xbox series x, xboxseriesx, cd projekt red, cdprojektred, backwards compatibility, backwardscompatibility, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
