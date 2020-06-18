The PS4 version of 'Cyberpunk 2077' will work on PS5 at launch

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will be backwards compatibile on PlayStation 5. The PlayStation 4 version “will work on PS5 on launch day,” the studio said. It previously noted that Cyberpunk 2077 would support Microsoft’s Smart Delivery system, meaning the Xbox One version will work on Xbox Series X from the jump.

A later upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of the next-gen hardware, will be available for free. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 19, 2020

Whether you buy it for PS4 or Xbox One, you’ll get a free upgrade to a version optimized for PS5 or Xbox Series X that takes “full advantage of the next-gen hardware.” You might have to wait quite some time to see a virtual Keanu Reeves in all his next-gen glory, though. On an investor call Thursday, CD Projekt Red couldn’t say for sure whether it’d be able to roll out the update in 2021.