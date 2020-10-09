Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Bloober Team

Dual-reality horror game 'The Medium' arrives on December 10th

It's coming to PC, Xbox Series X and S.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
21m ago
Comments
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The Medium
Bloober Team

We finally have a release date for The Medium, the next spooky game by Layers of Fear and Blair Witch developer Bloober Team. A new trailer, which shows some unsettling environments inspired by Polish artist Zdzisław Beksińsk, ends with confirmation that the game will be out on December 10th. The title revolves around Marianne, a medium who can slide between our world and a spiritual plane which is structurally similar but chock-full of creepy objects. You'll need to switch between the environments and, thanks to some clever button mapping, occasionally explore both simultaneously to solve particularly tricky puzzles.

As Eurogamer reports, The Medium was originally announced back in 2012. The "dual-reality" concept wasn't possible on the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Wii U, however, so the developer shelved the idea temporarily. Now, thanks to modern gaming hardware, Bloober Team is able to render "two fully-fledged and visually distinct worlds simultaneously with no visible loading times," lead designer Wojciech Piejko explained in a blog post earlier this year. The title will be exclusive to the Xbox Series S and X on console and playable at launch via Game Pass. PC players will also be able to pick it up via Steam, the Epic Games Store and Microsoft's store.

In this article: the medium, bloober team, horror, xbox, xbox series x, xbox series s, pc gaming, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google has added more natural-sounding voices to Assistant

Google has added more natural-sounding voices to Assistant

View
Microsoft's Phil Spencer reportedly said xCloud is coming to iOS

Microsoft's Phil Spencer reportedly said xCloud is coming to iOS

View
Disney's new AI is facial recognition for animation

Disney's new AI is facial recognition for animation

View
Google unveils plans for its huge environmentally friendly San Jose campus

Google unveils plans for its huge environmentally friendly San Jose campus

View
Amazon unveils its first custom, all-electric delivery van from Rivian

Amazon unveils its first custom, all-electric delivery van from Rivian

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr