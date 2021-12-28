Lego's 'Sonic the Hedgehog' set arrives January 1st

Lego isn't quite done mining your video game nostalgia. After nearly a year of work, the company has revealed that its Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set will be available online and in Lego stores on January 1st, 2022 for $70 (£60). The brick-based recreation of the game's best-known area includes minifigs for Sonic, Dr. Eggman (aka Dr. Robotnik), two critters and the Phantom Ruby. Sonic won't dart around loops, unfortunately, but there is a Technic lever to launch him (or any other characters) along with the rings and powerups you'd expect.

The set is the finished adaptation of Sonic fan Viv Grannell's submission to the Lego Ideas platform. Their concept set racked up the 10,000 votes necessary to be considered for a real set. Lego officially began work in February.

You probably won't see too many more video game-themed Lego sets in the near future. Sonic and Mario are two of the best-known franchises — other game-related Lego Ideas for Legend of Zelda, Metroid and other classics haven't come close to passing the 10,000-vote threshold. This does illustrate the power of crowdsourcing, though, and it's good news for kids who grew up with a Genesis (or Mega Drive) in the living room.