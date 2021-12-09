LG's design-focused OLED Evo TV has a motorized cover

It's meant to blend in with high-end furniture and works of art.
LG's latest OLED TV was created for those who prefer something with an unusual design and wouldn't look out of place with their furniture and painting collection. The Korean company has given its 65-inch LG OLED Evo TV a makeover, made it part of its Object Collection and gave it a cover that you can move up or down using a dedicated remote control.

If you're not watching anything and just want to use the TV as a clock or to play music — the device's speaker has an 80-watt output — you can roll down the cover halfway and only show a part of the screen. That said, you can choose from the themes LG provides if you want the whole display to be visible. Since it's meant to invoke the look of an art piece, the model is mounted on a metal easel and can simply be leaned against a wall instead of hanged. Even its moving cover resembles canvas, since it uses fabric, particularly fabric by Danish premium textile brand Kvadrat. 

The LG OLED Evo TV Object Collection costs a lot more than its ordinary OLED Evo counterpart, as you probably already expected. It will be available starting on the 15th in Korea for US$8,381 and will have three Kvadrat cover colors to choose from: beige, redwood and green. Customers will also be able to purchase extra covers if they want, so they can change it according to their space's current color scheme.

