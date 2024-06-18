Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 review: A super slim travel companion for almost any gadget

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

When I’m traveling, a portable mouse is a must. However, I’ve never really felt the same way about keyboards, because most portable options are still too big or are saddled with some major compromises in the name of lightness. But with the Keys-To-Go 2, Logitech has managed to create a super sleek typing accessory that disappears into your bag and can be paired with almost any device you can think of.

Design and features

Those who like traveling light can always opt for something like an iPad Pro or Surface Pro , which can be paired with their own dedicated detachable keyboards. The issue is that those devices aren’t really much smaller or lighter than an equivalent laptop. But with the Keys-To-Go 2 measuring just 7.8 ounces and a third of an inch at its thickest point, you get a truly pint-sized companion that’s perfect for pairing with smaller devices like an iPad Mini or my personal favorite, a foldable phone.

Obviously, a keyboard this thin doesn’t have a ton of space for fancy switches. But Logitech somehow found enough room for 1.1mm of key travel. When combined with rubber domes beneath the keys, you end up with a typing experience that’s not that far off from what you get on a modern MacBook. Granted, actuation is a bit softer and spongier, but on something this small, it’s understandable.

I also appreciate that despite its size, the Keys-To-Go 2 still features a full row of productivity shortcuts for stuff like volume, brightness, play/pause and even Logitech’s signature emoji key. That last one feels right at home when you're using the keyboard with a phone or tablet. You even get three Easy-Switch keys that allow you to change the keyboard’s Bluetooth connection between up to three devices with a single touch.

The Keys-To-Go 2 is available in three colors: lilac (seen here), pale gray and graphite. (Photo by Sam Rutherford)

Speaking of connected devices, the Keys-To-Go 2 works with practically any gadget you might want to bring on a trip. It supports Windows, Android, macOS, iOS, iPadOS and even ChromeOS. Plus, there are two different layouts to choose from: a universal arrangement for all OSes (which is what I tested) and one that’s tailored for Apple devices. Finally, there’s a built-in cover that protects the keycaps while on the go, which also flips around 360 degrees to provide a slight angle for improved ergonomics when typing.

However, I wish Logitech had included some kind of onboard kickstand for propping up whatever device the keyboard is connected to. When I had a chance to talk to some of Logitech’s designers, they said they learned from customer surveys that most people who need a kickstand already have one attached to the case of their phone or tablet, which would make putting one on the Keys-To-Go 2 redundant. But as someone who loathes cases and doesn’t want to deal with a ton of addons, I think putting a stand in the keyboard would still be valuable.

Battery life

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Logitech claims the Keys-To-Go 2 offers up to 36 months of battery life, but real-world numbers will vary greatly depending on how much you use it. That’s because that figure is based on the expectation that you only use the keyboard for two hours a day, which isn’t a lot but makes sense for something that probably isn’t your primary work machine.

The potentially bigger issue is that the Keys-To-Go 2 relies on a pair of disposable coin-cell batteries instead of a rechargeable power pack. Furthermore, to access the batteries, you need to remove two Torx screws, which could be an issue if the keyboard dies while you’re traveling. In a perfect world, the Keys-To-Go 2 would also support charging via USB-C. But given its dimensions, finding room for any port may have been exceedingly difficult.

Wrap-up

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Now I admit, the Keys-To-Go 2 is a rather niche device. Its replaceable batteries and lack of ports for charging or wired connectivity means it can’t really be your primary workhorse. And its thinness means typing isn’t as comfortable as on a traditional desktop alternative. But at the same time, Logitech’s latest travel accessory excels at being a lightweight travel companion. It’s super thin, super light and has a nifty cover to keep it protected while in transit. It works with multiple devices and OSes, and while relying on coin cells isn’t ideal, its battery life is long enough to make replacing them a relatively infrequent hassle. With two layouts (Apple and universal), multi-device connectivity and a price tag of just $80, the Keys-To-Go 2 feels like it’s hitting a Goldilocks zone for frequent travelers looking for something that’s just right for their next trip.