Lucille Ball's radio show is now a 'podcast' on SiriusXM

It's the first time these episodes have been heard since airing on radio.
August 4th, 2021
American actress and comedienne Lucille Ball (1911 - 1989) (left), as Lucy Ricardo, talks on the telephone in a scene from an episode of the television comedy 'I Love Lucy' entitled 'Job Switching,' Los Angeles, California, May 30, 1952. The episode was originally broadcast as the opening episode of the show's second season, on September 15, 1952. (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Lucille Ball sadly passed away long before podcasts became a reality, but that isn't stopping her from joining the modern phenomenon. The LA Times reports that SiriusXM is turning Ball's Let's Talk to Lucy radio show into a 'pop-up' satellite radio station for three weeks. Once that stint is over, all 240 episodes of the 1960s-era show will be available as podcasts through both SiriusXM's app, Stitcher and other common platforms.

Notably, this isn't just mining nostalgia. This is the first time Let's Talk to Lucy has been heard since airing on the radio 50-plus years ago — there are conversations with legends like Bob Hope and Carol Burnett that haven't surfaced for decades.

SiriusXM is clearly hoping to boost its satellite and podcast offerings. At the same time, this also illustrates the usefulness of podcasting as a historical tool. In theory, the podcasts will both preserve Ball's interviews and make them accessible to a wider audience that might not listen to radio in the first place.

