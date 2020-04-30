'Luigi's Mansion 3' adds more multiplayer minigames with new DLC

Last year Nintendo promised a two-part release of extra content for Luigi’s Mansion 3, all scheduled to arrive before July 31st. Part one of the $10 DLC pack went on sale in early March, and now Part 2 is here.

Both halves of the DLC add three additional competitive ScreamPark minigames, and three new themes for its four-player co-op mode, as well as new ghosts and costumes. Nick Summers didn’t find the game lacking for content when he reviewed it last fall, but if you’re tired of playing the same things over and over it should put a little more life into the game for those times when you need an Animal Crossing: New Horizons break.