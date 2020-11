MacOS Big Sur hasn’t been a pleasant update for some users. According to MacRumors, users on Apple’s forums and Reddit are stuck with a black screen when trying to update their late 2013 or mid 2014 13-inch MacBook Pro models to Big Sur. Nothing appears to solve the issue, including shortcuts to reset the NVRAM and SMC.

An engineer investigating one customer’s problems appeared to have resolved the issue after removing an IC chip for the HDMI port, but it’s not certain that’s the cause.