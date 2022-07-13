Magic Leap 2 will go on sale in the US on September 30th

Magic Leap 2 finally has a concrete date for its commercial availability. The business-focused headset first made its way to a limited number of users last year as part of the company's early adopter program. Starting on September 30th, though, anybody who wants to get the headset in the US can buy one. Magic Leap 2 will be available in three editions, the cheapest of which is the Base headset meant for professionals and developers who just want access to the augmented reality platform. The edition can be used for full commercial deployments and production environments and will cost $3,299 with a one-year warranty.

Developers working on AR apps and need the headset for internal testing will probably have to purchase the Magic Leap 2 Developer Pro edition. It comes with "access to developer tools, sample projects, enterprise-grade features, and monthly early releases for development and test purposes." That said, the company will not give its buyers permission to use them for full commercial deployments and in production environments. The Developer Pro's prices start at $4,099.

Finally, Magic Leap 2 Enterprise is for customers looking for a headset with robust enterprise features and who intend to use them for large-scale deployments. This option will cost buyers at least $4,999 and will come with a two-year access to enterprise features, as well as quarterly software releases. Unlike the other two options, the Enterprise edition is bundled with two years of warranty.

Due to the fact that the headsets are meant for enterprise use and have prices that go beyond double the first Magic Leap's retail price, the company is likely not expecting massive sales numbers. Especially since Magic Leap reportedly only sold 6,000 units of the first model within the first six months that it became available. The Information reported back then that company founder Rony Abovitz told investors he was expecting to sell 1 million units in the first year, before deciding that 100,000 was a more realistic number. Because of the Magic Leap One Creator Edition's poor sales and the pandemic, the company ended up laying off half its workforce in 2020.

Magic Leap 2 will also be available in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on September 30th, with Japan and Singapore to follow before the year ends. In the US, the devices will be sold through the company's retail partner, Insight.